Early Spike In Ballots Received Continues At Election Office

Sonora, CA — More and more ballots are coming into the Tuolumne County Election’s Office ahead of the November 3 General Election.

Clerk and Auditor-Controller Debi Bautista stated at today’s board of supervisors meeting, “We have about 8,300 ballots returned, and that is approximately 22-percent of our registered voters, so we’re rocking.”

She adds, “People are using the drop boxes, and that really saves some time. The ballots don’t have to go to Sacramento (via mail) and then come back here.”

Early voting is underway at the county election’s office for anyone wishing to do so in person. Four additional vote centers will open on October 31 at the Tuolumne Library, Groveland Library, Twain Harte Bible Church and Wilson Realty Building in Jamestown. For more information, click here.