List Of Active Wildfires Still Burning Across California

Sonora, CA — The Mother Lode still receives periods of occasional heavy smoke, and many in the community may be wondering where it is coming from. Below is a list of the major fires still burning across California, the size, and the level of containment. The information is per CAL FIre.

Fires of Interest:

**CAL FIRE Incidents** (New this week)

Cameron Fire, El Dorado County

Off Hwy 50 and Durock Rd, Cameron Park

*15 acres, 25% contained

**Unified Command Incidents**

Glass Fire, Napa and Sonoma Counties

4 miles east of Calistoga

*67,484 acres, 97% contained

*1,555 structures destroyed

Creek Fire, Fresno and Madera Counties

Northeast of Shaver Lake (Sierra National Forest)

*350,331 acres, 61% contained

*Evacuations in place

*Heavy tree mortality in the area

*856 structures destroyed

*CAL FIRE is in unified command with California Interagency Incident Command Team 14 (South Zone) and CAIIMT 1 is in command of the North Zone.

**Federal Incidents**

August Complex, multiple Counties

Colusa, Glenn, Lake, Mendocino, Tehama and Trinity Counties

Elk Creek and Stonyford area (Mendocino National Forest)

*1,032,264 acres, 88% contained

*South Zone 499,830 acres

*North East Zone 272,089 acres

*North West Zone 119,401 acres

*West Zone 140,944 acres

*1 fatality

*210 structures destroyed

*Includes multiple fires including the Elkhorn, Hopkins, Willow, Vinegar, and Doe fires

*The fire is being managed in four zones by 4 national Incident Management Teams

SQF Complex, Tulare County

3 miles east of Giant Sequoia National Monument

*168,470 acres, 72% contained

*Evacuation order and warnings remain in place

*228 structures destroyed

*California Interagency Incident Management Team 13 is in command.

Coleman Fire, Monterey County

North Fort Hunter Liggett

*150 acres, 0% contained

*Continued structure threat

North Complex, Plumas County

Northeast of Oroville to southwest of Quincy (Plumas National Forest)

*318,930 acres, 98% contained

*15 fatalities

*2,352 structures destroyed

Slater Fire, Siskiyou County

5 miles North of Happy Camp (Klamath National Forest)

*156,618 acres, 80% contained

*2 fatalities

Devil Fire, Siskiyou County

5 miles north of Upper Devil’s Peak (Klamath National Forest)

*8,885 acres, 60% contained

Fork Fire, El Dorado County,

15 miles northeast of Pollock Pines (El Dorado National Forest)

*1,670 acres, 85% contained

Red Salmon Complex – Humboldt County

14 miles northeast of Willow Creek (Shasta-Trinity National Forest)

*143,180 acres, 65% contained

Blue Jay Fire, Mariposa County

Yosemite National Park Wilderness

*6,653 acres, 50% contained

Wolf Fire, Tuolumne County

Yosemite National Park Wilderness

*1,783 acres, 60% contained

Moraine, Tulare County

Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks Wilderness

*740 acres, 70% contained

Rattlesnake, Tulare County

Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks Wilderness

*6,857 acres, 40% contained

Dolan Fire, Monterey County

Hwy 1, 10 miles south of Big Sur (Los Padres National Forest)

*124,924 acres, 98% contained

Slink Fire, Mono County

2 miles west of Coleville (Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest)

*26,759 acres, 90% contained

Apple Fire, Riverside County

Oak Glen/Cherry Valley (San Bernardino National Forest)

*33,424 acres, 95% contained

Bobcat Fire, Los Angeles County

North of Duarte (Angeles National Forest)

*115,796 acres, 92% containment

Bullfrog Fire, Fresno County

SE of Bullfrog Lake (Sierra National Forest)

*1,185 acres, 60% contained

El Dorado Fire, San Bernardino County

West of Oak Glen (San Bernardino National Forest)

*22,744 acres, 95% contained

*1 fatality

Bruder Fire, San Bernardino County

Live Oak Canyon, Redlands

*170 acres, 92% containment