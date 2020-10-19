List Of Active Wildfires Still Burning Across California
Smokey Skies In Mother Lode
Sonora, CA — The Mother Lode still receives periods of occasional heavy smoke, and many in the community may be wondering where it is coming from. Below is a list of the major fires still burning across California, the size, and the level of containment. The information is per CAL FIre.
Fires of Interest:
**CAL FIRE Incidents** (New this week)
Cameron Fire, El Dorado County
Off Hwy 50 and Durock Rd, Cameron Park
*15 acres, 25% contained
**Unified Command Incidents**
Glass Fire, Napa and Sonoma Counties
4 miles east of Calistoga
*67,484 acres, 97% contained
*1,555 structures destroyed
Creek Fire, Fresno and Madera Counties
Northeast of Shaver Lake (Sierra National Forest)
*350,331 acres, 61% contained
*Evacuations in place
*Heavy tree mortality in the area
*856 structures destroyed
*CAL FIRE is in unified command with California Interagency Incident Command Team 14 (South Zone) and CAIIMT 1 is in command of the North Zone.
**Federal Incidents**
August Complex, multiple Counties
Colusa, Glenn, Lake, Mendocino, Tehama and Trinity Counties
Elk Creek and Stonyford area (Mendocino National Forest)
*1,032,264 acres, 88% contained
*South Zone 499,830 acres
*North East Zone 272,089 acres
*North West Zone 119,401 acres
*West Zone 140,944 acres
*1 fatality
*210 structures destroyed
*Includes multiple fires including the Elkhorn, Hopkins, Willow, Vinegar, and Doe fires
*The fire is being managed in four zones by 4 national Incident Management Teams
SQF Complex, Tulare County
3 miles east of Giant Sequoia National Monument
*168,470 acres, 72% contained
*Evacuation order and warnings remain in place
*228 structures destroyed
*California Interagency Incident Management Team 13 is in command.
Coleman Fire, Monterey County
North Fort Hunter Liggett
*150 acres, 0% contained
*Continued structure threat
North Complex, Plumas County
Northeast of Oroville to southwest of Quincy (Plumas National Forest)
*318,930 acres, 98% contained
*15 fatalities
*2,352 structures destroyed
Slater Fire, Siskiyou County
5 miles North of Happy Camp (Klamath National Forest)
*156,618 acres, 80% contained
*2 fatalities
Devil Fire, Siskiyou County
5 miles north of Upper Devil’s Peak (Klamath National Forest)
*8,885 acres, 60% contained
Fork Fire, El Dorado County,
15 miles northeast of Pollock Pines (El Dorado National Forest)
*1,670 acres, 85% contained
Red Salmon Complex – Humboldt County
14 miles northeast of Willow Creek (Shasta-Trinity National Forest)
*143,180 acres, 65% contained
Blue Jay Fire, Mariposa County
Yosemite National Park Wilderness
*6,653 acres, 50% contained
Wolf Fire, Tuolumne County
Yosemite National Park Wilderness
*1,783 acres, 60% contained
Moraine, Tulare County
Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks Wilderness
*740 acres, 70% contained
Rattlesnake, Tulare County
Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks Wilderness
*6,857 acres, 40% contained
Dolan Fire, Monterey County
Hwy 1, 10 miles south of Big Sur (Los Padres National Forest)
*124,924 acres, 98% contained
Slink Fire, Mono County
2 miles west of Coleville (Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest)
*26,759 acres, 90% contained
Apple Fire, Riverside County
Oak Glen/Cherry Valley (San Bernardino National Forest)
*33,424 acres, 95% contained
Bobcat Fire, Los Angeles County
North of Duarte (Angeles National Forest)
*115,796 acres, 92% containment
Bullfrog Fire, Fresno County
SE of Bullfrog Lake (Sierra National Forest)
*1,185 acres, 60% contained
El Dorado Fire, San Bernardino County
West of Oak Glen (San Bernardino National Forest)
*22,744 acres, 95% contained
*1 fatality
Bruder Fire, San Bernardino County
Live Oak Canyon, Redlands
*170 acres, 92% containment