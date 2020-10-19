Sonora To Discuss Waste Management Contract And Fire Tax

Sonora, CA — Changes to the city’s contract with CAL Sierra-Waste Management will be voted on this evening.

The Sonora City Council will discuss extending the Franchise Agreement through October of 2025 for trash and recyclable pickup for city residents.

An amendment to the contract is that rate increases will be determined annually by the average Consumer Price Index. Also, CAL Sierra will not be required to pick up a customer’s recyclables if more than 10-percent of the bin has “unacceptable waste.” A contamination fee may also be included in the customer’s regular invoice, or billed separately. In addition, if the regular trash can is overfilled, customers could face an overage charge, if the lid is lifted by six inches.

Tonight the council will also discuss joining a Joint Powers Authority related to teaming up with other districts for a special election in June of 2021 to ask residents to approve a parcel tax to increase revenue for firefighting services.

Tonight’s meeting at 5pm will be held online only.

Zoom Meeting Link: https://zoom.us/j/91907982238

Passcode: 709168

Dial: (669) 900-6833

Meeting ID: 919 0798 2238