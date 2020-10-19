Early Morning Drug and Gun Bust

Gun and Ammunition Confiscated View Photos

Sonora, CA — A man was pulled over on Highway 108 in Sonora after a sheriff’s deputy noticed several equipment violations on his vehicle.

The sheriff’s office reports that 31-year-old Eran Strawn of Tuolumne also had heroin sitting on the front passenger seat. The car was searched and officials also located a short barrel, 12 gauge, shotgun, and several 20 gauge shotgun shells.

The Sheriff’s Office adds, “Subsequently, Eran was arrested for possession of a sawed-off shotgun, addict in possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, and possession of heroin and drug paraphernalia.”

He was booked into Tuolumne County Jail early Sunday morning.