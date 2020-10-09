Sunny
Newsom Receives COVID-19 Test Result

By B.J. Hansen
Governor Gavin Newsom live address

Governor Gavin Newsom live address

Sacramento, CA — Earlier this week a member of Governor Gavin Newsom’s staff tested positive for coronavirus.

Newsom announces that he took a test as a precaution on Wednesday and it has come back negative. The Governor’s Office reports that the staff member who tested positive had not interacted with Governor Newsom, or anyone else who often sees him. Newsom stated that he has been tested periodically over recent months and has always been negative.

