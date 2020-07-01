Travel Delays In Two Areas Of Calaveras County To Create Traffic Delays

Road work with flaggers View Photo

San Andreas, CA – Motorists face travel delays as work gets underway near two communities in Calaveras County for a road rehabilitation project in the Butte Fire area.

The Calaveras County Department of Public Works will be removing and replacing damaged culverts prior to the upcoming Butte Fire Road Rehabilitation – Repaving Project. That work will run through early August. There is be one-way traffic with flaggers to allow for culvert installation on several county-maintained roads near the communities of Mountain Ranch and Railroad Flat.

The work is being done between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. weekdays. Public works listed these culvert repair/replacements locations listed:

Railroad Flat Road:

120 feet north of Borrego Road o 920 feet northwest of Wharregard Road

115 feet west of Eagle View Road

0.3 miles west of Eagle View Road

Sheep Ranch Road:

Near the intersection of Railroad Flat

0.6 miles southeast of Lakeside Drive:

Mountain Ranch Road:

200 feet northeast of Garabaldi Street

0.3 miles southwest of Coachman Way

Michel Road:

halfway between Cave City Road and Mountain Ranch Road

There will also be construction and paving equipment on site, so motorists and pedestrians are urged to use caution in the cone zone areas. Questions regarding the project can be direct to the department at (209) 754-6401.