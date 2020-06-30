Doors Reopening At Adventist Health Sonora’s Angels Camp Rapid Care

Adventist Health Sonora View Photo

Angels Camp, CA – Patients are once again being seen at Adventist Health Sonora’s Angels Camp Rapid Care with some restrictions.

The facilities doors have reopened with the rapid care staff able to treat a variety of illnesses and injuries that require timely attention but do not pose an immediate, serious health threat, such as colds or flu plus minor cuts, burns, and sprains, according to hospital officials. The walk-in medical care facility also provides lab draw and x-ray services. The hours of operation are weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

There are some new rules in place to protect other patients and staff. For anyone experiencing a respiratory illness, upon arrival they should call the office at 209-736-9130 and then wait in their vehicle for assistance. Also, no visitors are allowed unless the patient is a minor or a support person is essential for the patient’s physical or emotional wellbeing and care, advise hospital officials. A face covering or mask is required to be treated.

In East Sonora, the Indian Rock Rapid Care has been seeing patients under the same operating hours and restrictions. The number to call there for patients experiencing COVID-19 symptoms is 209-536-6685.

Additionally, the COVID-19 triage and advice line for anyone with concerns about the virus remains up and running from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays at 209-536-5166. The 24-hour online COVID-19 symptom checker and chat tool can be found at www.AdventistHealthSonora.org.