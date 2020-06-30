Phoenix Lake Road Maintenance To Create 15-Minute Traffic Delays

Tuolumne County Government View Photo

Sonora, CA – Road work may snarl traffic for some residents for a month immediately following the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

According to Tuolumne County Public Works, crews doing brushing and ditching work on Phoenix Lake Road will be working from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m. daily beginning Monday. These operations are anticipated to continue through Friday, August 7.

One-way traffic controls will be in place when the cone zones are, so motorists should expect delays of up to 15 minutes at a time and consider taking alternate routes.