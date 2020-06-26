Power Outages In Tuolumne County And Yosemite

PG&E Buck Meadow power outage View Photo

Sonora, CA – PG&E is reporting a power outage in Tuolumne County impacting a over a hundred customers and power lines are down in Yosemite National Park.

In Tuolumne County, the outage is near Rainbow Pool in the Buck Meadows area along Highway 120. About 115 customers have been without lights for almost six hours. The utility faults equipment issues for the outage. It has posted an estimated repair time of 6 p.m.

Yosemite National Park officials are reporting that on Thursday evening power lines came down leaving the Yosemite Valley without electricity. There is no word released as to whether that was due to the storm that blew through the region causing heavy rain, high winds, and lightning. Repairs will not start until Monday (June 29) and will take two or three days. Park officials advise that they are looking into getting a generator for residential areas. It is unclear what impact the outage will have for visitors to the iconic park.