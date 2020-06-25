Borgeas Small Business Bill Passes Senate

Senator Andreas Borgeas View Photo

Sacramento, CA — Mother Lode Senator Andreas Borgeas authored a bill this legislative session that he says creates an opportunity for state agencies to provide financial relief for small businesses.

He says Senate Bill 1457 would allow agencies to operate with discretion previously disallowed when enforcing monetary penalties.

Borgeas says, “I am proud this important piece of legislation was passed by my colleagues today. Small businesses and employees throughout our state are struggling to recover from the pandemic-induced recession. California must do everything in its power to help them recover-including the waiver and reduction of civil penalties if they are trying to make a correction in good faith.”

Further details regarding the bill can be found here. It has passed the Senate and now moves to the Assembly. It is also co-authored by Republican Senators Ling Ling Chang of Diamond Bar, Brian Jones of Santee, Mike Morrel of Rancho Cucamonga and Assemblyman Jay Obernolte of Hesperia.