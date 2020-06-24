Animal Services Alert To Pet Owners After Skunk Tested Positive For Rabies

West Point, CA – A skunk tested positive after being attacked and killed by three dogs in the West Point area of Calaveras County.

County animal services officials relay the incident that occurred this past Saturday (June 20) was in the 2300 block of Spink Road. After discovering the dead skunk, the owner of the dogs called the department to report the attack and an investigation began. The carcass was sent to San Joaquin Public Health Laboratory for rabies testing on Tuesday (June 23) with the results coming back positive for rabies.

Luckily, the dogs were all up to date on their rabies vaccines but were also given a rabies booster shot by their vet the same day as the incident. As a precautionary measure, the canines have been placed on a mandatory quarantine.

Animal Services officials ask that if anyone believes their animal may have encountered this skunk to report it at 209-754-6509. They add that owners should make sure to keep up to date on rabies vaccinations for pets as it is vital for not only for their health and wellbeing but of the entire households