Dr. Kelaita Details Recent Active COVID-19 Period

Calaveras Public Health View Photo

San Andreas, CA — The Calaveras Supervisors heard an update about the number of coronavirus cases during a report from Public Health Officer, Dr. Dean Kelaita.

At today’s meeting he noted that there are now 28 confirmed cases, half have now recovered and the others are still in quarantine. The most recent cases have been residents of Valley Springs. There have been nine positive tests over the past two-week period, equating to a 30-percent rise in coronavirus cases. Around 2-percent of the tests being administered locally are coming back as positive. Dr. Kelaita noted that it is lower than some of the hot spots in the state, which are seeing around 8-percent come back as positive.

He added that there have been 5,515 COVID-19 deaths in California, and none locally.

Dr. Kelaita also detailed Governor Gavin Newsom’s new directive on face coverings, and stated that it is important to follow the rules in order to limit the local spread, and keep businesses operating.

In light of reports of various health officers across the country leaving their positions due to threats and verbal abuse, Supervisor Chairwoman Merita Callaway asked Dr. Kelaita how he is holding up.

He noted that he has served the community for 20 years, and his job, and that of other public health officers, is to provide scientific guidance, and medical expertise, to help steer the community through this pandemic.

Dr. Kelaita added, “Barring any other threats on my personal safety, or other kinds of abuses, which I have suffered at the hands of this community, a very small and vocal minority of this community, I’ll continue to be here to serve the public.”

Acknowledging the challenging role, Callaway stated she considers him as the “Incident Commander” of the county’s local COVID-19 response, adding “there can only be one.”