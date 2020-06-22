Cleaning Up Debris In Calaveras County

Calaveras County Public Works logo View Photo

Railroad Flat, CA — A series of atmospheric river storm events last year left behind damage and debris along Railroad Flat Road and other areas of Calaveras County.

The Calaveras Public Works Department has been working with FEMA and CAL OES to put plans in place to remove the debris and make permanent road repairs. As part of that effort, a company has been hired to remove 1,195 cubic yards of debris along Railroad Flat Road, today through Wednesday, and 413 cubic yards, this Thursday through next Wednesday, along Winton Road, Calaveritas Road, Pool Station Road, Whiskey Slide Road and Worden Road.

You will notice work crews in those areas. The storms, which brought high winds and flooding, took place in January of 2019, and February 12-19 of 2019.