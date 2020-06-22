YARTS Restarts Service To Yosemite With COVID-19 Precautions

Sonora, CA — The bus that runs from Sonora to Yosemite National Park is restarting today, but some changes are being implemented.

For example, YARTS reports that all riders must wear face coverings, only 30 passengers will be allowed on board and hand sanitizer will be readily available.

Most of the seats will be sold through a reservation system, and a limited number of walk-in passengers will be allowed access. Yosemite National Park continues to only allow a limited number of guests into the park via a reservation system. The fares for the YARTS bus will cover entrance into Yosemite.

For information about the route and times, click here.