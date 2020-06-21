Update: Vehicle Accident Ignites Grass Fire On Highway 108

Update at 3:50pm: CAL Fire reports that a roadside vegetation fire on Highway 108 near Wilms Road in the Knights Ferry area grew to 50 acres. The forward rate of spread has been stopped, and most of the aircraft has been released from the incident.

The fire was ignited by a rollover accident. The person in the vehicle has been flown to a hospital in the Central Valley to treat unknown injuries. Traffic is moving on Highway 108 but be prepared for activity.

Original story posted at 3:19pm: Knights Ferry, CA — A rollover vehicle accident has ignited a grass fire on Highway 108 near Wilms Road in the Knights Ferry area.

CAL Fire reports that the fire in Stanislaus County has been fast-moving and has burned 40 acres. Be prepared for air and ground resources in the area. An ambulance is responding to help the person in the rollover accident.