New Case Of Coronavirus In Tuolumne County

ultrastructural morphology exhibited by corona viruses View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Public Health Department reports that 12 people have now tested positive for COVID-19.

The latest announced today is a 64-year-old woman who is isolating at home. The public health department reports that she is not connected to other earlier cases.

The health department adds, “The test was administered at Adventist Health Sonora, results were positive, and a confirmatory lab test will be run through a state public health laboratory. Public Health has begun the case investigation, and further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.”

Public Health continues to recommend that individuals in the following categories get tested

for COVID-19:

• Those who work with the public and/or work in an essential critical infrastructure job

(test every 14-28 days)

• Those who have participated in gatherings with people outside of their household,

including those which are constitutionally protected, such as places of worship or

protests (test 3-5 days after the gathering)

• Those who have traveled outside the county (test 3-5 days after travel)