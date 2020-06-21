Update: Crews Battling Fire In Cedar Ridge Area

Glow from fire near Cedar Ridge View Photo

Update at 9pm: Due to the three acre fire in the Rose Creek area near Cedar Ridge, the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office is assisting with an evacuation advisory for residents on the north side of Estailta drive and Keltz Mine Road. Residents in that area should be prepared for an evacuation, and others are asked to avoid the area.

Original story posted at 8:53pm: Sonora, CA — Officials are working to extinguish a three acre fire in the Cedar Ridge area of Tuolumne County.

CAL Fire reports that it is in the Rose Creek area near Forest Road 3N11. Officials are working to gain access to the fire. It is not immediately clear if any structures are threatened. It is a challenging area for firefighters to access. We’ll pass along more information as it becomes available.