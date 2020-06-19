Supervisor Rodefer Criticizes Governor’s Face Covering Mandate

Sonora, CA — Tuolumne County Supervisor Karl Rodefer has authored a new myMotherLode.com blog in response to Governor Gavin Newsom’s new state directive mandating face coverings in public.

Click here to read an earlier story about the state action. The Governor stated that everyone should be wearing masks to fight the spread of COVID-19 and said it is part of the strategy for reopening the state’s economy.

Rodefer’s blog is an open letter to the Governor, in which he argues that the Governor failed to take the same stance weeks earlier, when large protests were taking place across the state. In addition, Rodefer states, “You are instigating public outrage for little gain other than to engender public resistance. I can only come to one conclusion and that conclusion is that public outrage is exactly the outcome you desire. For the leader of any organization, let alone the great State of California, that is despicable and a breach of the oath of your office. I call on you, on behalf of the people of California especially those of us in Rural California, to live your own words – “localism is determinism.”

