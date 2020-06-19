Sunny
CDD Director To Provide Update On Projects

By B.J. Hansen
Sonora, CA — This weekend’s Mother Lode Views will feature the Director of the Tuolumne County Community Development Department, Quincy Yaley.

She will give an update on some big lodging projects proposed for the south county area that are currently going through the environmental review process. They are Terra Vi Lodge and Yosemite Under Canvas.

For information about Terra Vi, click here, and for Under Canvas, click here. She will also speak about the development of a Climate Action Plan in relation to the General Plan Update, budget impacts on the department and long-range planning.

