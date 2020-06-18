Neighboring County To Mandate Face Coverings In Public Next Week

ultrastructural morphology exhibited by corona viruses View Photo

Modesto, CA — An adjacent Mother Lode county, where many locals travel to work and shop, is going to require everyone to wear face coverings when out in public.

Stanislaus County Supervisor Kristin Olsen announces that the rule, countywide, is expected to take effect this coming Monday, June 22. The communities impacted closest to Tuolumne County will be Knights Ferry, Oakdale and the town of La Grange. Areas around Modesto have seen a spike in cases in recent weeks, and the county has over 1,300 people who have tested positive for coronavirus. The county was recently placed on a state watchlist.

Supervisor Olsen says, “I know the idea of mandatory face coverings is difficult news for many people in our community. I don’t like wearing one myself. If this were a nanny government policy to protect me from myself, I wouldn’t support it. Face coverings are to protect other people from you.”

Olsen adds, “While face coverings may be uncomfortable and inconvenient, they are a small sacrifice in comparison to protecting other people’s health and revitalizing our economy.”

Specific guidelines are expected to be released on Friday ahead of the rule taking effect on Monday.