Health Officer Recommends More People Test For COVID-19

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Supervisors heard an update on the local response to coronavirus at today’s meeting.

Health Officer Dr. Liza Ortiz noted that many additional sectors of the economy (lodging, more recreation, hair salons, and others.) recently reopened, and she anticipates additional sectors added this coming Friday, ranging from nail salons to tattoo parlors.

She argued that contact tracing, and stopping the spread of COVID-19, will be of growing importance as more people head out of their homes.

Dr. Ortiz stated, “We recommend that people who have contact with others outside of their households get tested, and that is a lot more of us these days, as so many more sectors have reopened. We know that there are many people who travel outside of the county for various reasons. If you have traveled outside of the county, 3-5 days after that travel, you should go get tested.”

As of yesterday afternoon, over 1,900 COVID-19 tests have been administered to Tuolumne County residents. There have been nine confirmed cases, five have recovered, and four remain in isolation.

The state continues to offer a testing site at the Calaveras County Fairgrounds. Tests are also available through healthcare providers.

It was also noted that the Los Angeles area remains a hot spot for cases, along with some regional counties like San Joaquin and Fresno.

Board Chair Sherri Brennan spoke about the need to remain diligent as more recreation spots and businesses welcome outside guests.

She commented, “We were very good, I think, about going out of the county and messaging the necessity to stay at home when we were at the height of this (COVID-19). I’m wondering about the opportunity for going out of the county and messaging about being wise, if you are going to travel.”

It was noted that this will be a matter that the health department, and regional partners, will look at, when it comes to additional future messaging.