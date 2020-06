Smoke from New Melones Prescribed Fire View Photo

Angels Camp, CA — A prescribed burn is underway near New Melones Reservoir and smoke is visible from some nearby communities.

The Bureau of Reclamation is the lead agency on a 95-acre burn that was ignited this morning near the Glory Hole area. The burn is expected to wrap up by late today. The burn is being done in partnership with CAL Fire. You will notice fire equipment in the area.