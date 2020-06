One-way traffic control flagger sign View Photo

Sonora, CA — Be prepared for up to 10-minute traffic delays today through Wednesday along Phoenix Lake Road in Tuolumne County.

TUD reports that a team of construction workers is replacing a water main pipeline at the intersection of Expedition Drive. Delays should be expected each day between 7:30am-4pm. 500 lineal feet of pipeline will be replaced. Flaggers will be directing one-way traffic control.