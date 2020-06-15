Council Will Vote On Street Closure, Honor Williams

Sonora, CA — The Sonora City Council will review a request by a local business, give thanks to a longtime councilwoman, and appoint a new planning commissioner.

Tonight the council will vote whether to grant the Sonora Brewing Company a temporary permit to close Bradford Street for outdoor restaurant seating. It would allow the business to better space seating during the COVID-19 pandemic. City Engineer Jerry Fuccillo is recommending the council deny the request, stating that Bradford Street serves as an important cross street in the downtown area for emergency access. Fire Chief Aimee New and Police Chief Turu Vanderwiel were also asked for input, and both voiced similar concerns.

In addition tonight, the council will recognize outgoing Councilwoman Connie Williams for her eight years of service. She was the third woman to serve as Mayor, between 2016-2018. Today is her final meeting, and incoming councilwoman Ann Segerstrom will receive the oath of office during the first meeting of July, along with the incumbents who won re-election in March, Matt Hawkins and Mark Plummer.

Also, the council will vote whether to approve Mayor Jim Garaventa’s selection of Peter Ghiorso to fill an open seat on the Sonora Planning Commission. Ghiorso is a retired pharmacist who has been a member of the Sonora Elementary School Board, the Tuolumne County Grand Jury, Tuolumne County Historical Society and other groups. The seat is being vacated by the departing Gary Anderson. Two others applied for the open commission seat, former Councilman Hank Russell, and local resident Bess Levine.

The meeting starts at 5pm via the website Zoom.

Click here to find a link to the meeting. Or,

Dial (669)900-6833

Meeting ID: 999 4228 0129