YARTS Planning To Resume Local Service Soon

Sonora, CA — The bus that runs up the Highway 120 corridor to Yosemite is planning to resume operations later this month.

With the reopening this week of Yosemite National Park on a modified basis, YARTS is currently only offering service along the Highway 140 corridor.

YARTS sent an email to local leaders in Tuolumne County late yesterday, reading, “Services on the remaining three corridors (Highway 120, Highway 395/120E, Highway 41) will be rolled out starting on June 22. Schedules will be finalized and available late next week. Reservations will be available by June 22. On/after June 22, reservations will allow for up to 22 passengers per vehicle with capacity for an additional 8 passengers to walk-on without a reservation. Seating will be limited to 30 passengers on all runs until further notice.”

It is noted that there will be reduced transportation options available once arriving inside the park for those who come by bus.

We reported earlier that those traveling to the park by personal vehicle must purchase one of the limited number of permits available ahead of time.