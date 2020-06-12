Cloudy
CAO Riggs Will Detail Latest On Budget

By B.J. Hansen
Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Supervisors were earlier planning to approve a new fiscal year budget next week, but that has been delayed.

CAO Tracie Riggs will be the guest on this weekend’s Mother Lode Views to discuss the latest on the budget planning. She will speak about decisions made to this point, the current fiscal shortfall, and the latest on state and federal actions that could impact the spending plan.

The supervisors will still meet in regular session on Tuesday to discuss other items. Another meeting, to approve a new budget, is anticipated to occur the following week. The budget must be approved before the end of the month.

