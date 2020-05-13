California Allowing Pharmacists To Do COVID-19 Testing

California Governor Gavin Newsom seal View Photo

Sacramento, CA — Governor Gavin Newsom says California is taking another step in the effort of making coronavirus testing more readily available.

Governor Newsom says 1-million diagnostic tests for the virus have now been administered in the state, and California is averaging around 35,000 tests per day. A change announced yesterday is that pharmacists will soon be allowed to collect specimens for COVID-19 tests, and order tests for consumers. The specimens will be delivered to and processed by public health, university or commercial labs.

“Ramping up our testing capacity is critical as we begin modifying our stay at home order,” said Governor Newsom. “In addition to standing up more than 80 new testing sites across the state in under-served communities, soon Californians will be able to get tested when they pick up their prescriptions at some pharmacies across the state.”

Newsom stressed that while pharmacies will have the ability to do tests, it does not mean that all will do so, and it will be a case by case situation.