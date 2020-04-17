New Changes To Tuolumne County Superior Court Due To COVID-19 Crisis

Sonora, CA — Tuolumne County Superior Court is making additional COVID-19 operation changes that will stretch into mid-May.

In separate written statements released by the Court Executive Officer Hector Gonzales, Jr., who cites that available data and predictive models show the greatest potential for the number of coronavirus cases to increase in the county are over the next few weeks. As a result, the court is requesting an extension of its current emergency order from the Chief Justice that expires on 4/22/2020, as reported here.

Starting Monday, April 20th and running until May 15th, the court will take additional emergency steps. Among those are no jury trials, a reduced calendar and new hours for the public counter in the courthouse. Accordingly, no one will be summoned for jury duty until further notice.

Gonzales, Jr. also noted, “Despite the low number of reported cases of COVID-19, the court believes the prudent course is to take the steps now to reduce operations when we have sufficient time to do so in a deliberative manner. With the assistance of attorneys, parties and the public, we hope to get through these challenging times.”

