Calaveras Public Health Reports Ninth COVID-19 Case

San Andreas, CA — Another Calaveras County resident has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Late Monday afternoon, Calaveras County Public Health officials shared some details about what is now the ninth COVID-19 test-positive case in the county, describing the patient as an older adult female from Valley Springs.

They add that the testing occurred outside of the county, the resident has kept self-isolated at home, and they are currently investigating the source of exposure to determine any possible persons who may have had close personal contact with her, including any friends or family members, to assess and monitor them for signs and symptoms of COVID-19 illness. Close personal contacts identified will be placed under strict quarantine.

Health Officer Dr. Dean Kelaita emphasizes, “The social distancing measures that we have put into place have been working…people staying home, washing their hands, avoiding group gatherings, and wearing face coverings, have made an impact in keeping our numbers low. These activities will also reduce the risk of the hospital system from becoming overwhelmed with sick patients all at the same time.”

Of the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for Calaveras County, six have recovered to date and there are no reported coronavirus-related deaths.