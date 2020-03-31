Calaveras County Issues Rabies Alert

Mountain Ranch, CA — Two dogs are in quarantine after a skunk they killed tested positive for rabies last week.

Calaveras County Animal Services is investigating the dogs on skunk attack that happened on Friday in the 8000 block of Avenue A in Mountain Ranch. Animal Services officials relay that the dogs’ owner called to report the incident so the skunk could be tested. That was done at the San Joaquin Public Health Laboratory and it came back positive for rabies.

Animal Services officials remind owners to always keep their pet rabies vaccinations up to date, stating, “This is vital for the health and wellbeing of your pets and family members.” They recommend If anyone has an animal that is not currently vaccinated to contact their veterinarian immediately.

Although both dogs were current on their rabies vaccines, as a precaution the canines were placed on a mandatory quarantine. Animal Services asks that any owner who believes a pet may have come in contact with this skunk report it to their office by calling 209-754-6509.