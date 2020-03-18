Calaveras County Health Division Latest COVID-19 Update

Calaveras Public Health View Photo

San Andreas, CA — Calaveras County Health officials have released some recommendations and resource information.

The Calaveras Health & Human Services Agency, Public Health Division released this update:

On March 15, 2020, California Governor Gavin Newsom asked for the closure of bars, wineries, nightclubs, and brewpubs. Restaurants should be closed for in-restaurant seated dining and should be open only to drive-through or other pick-up/delivery options. For more information on food and beverage venue recommendations visit, click here.

Governor Newsom also strongly urged seniors 65 years of age and older, and people with chronic health conditions, to isolate themselves at home in an effort to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19.

The Calaveras County Health and Human Services Agency (HHSA) would like to remind community members of available resources that may be of assistance at this time, many of which can be applied for online or by telephone. Resources include cash assistance programs, food benefit programs, Medi-Cal, and more. Also, HHSA has a 24-hour Mental Health Crisis Hotline accessible to all community members by calling 209-754-3239 or 1-800-499-3030. If you have questions or concerns about your county benefits, please call HHSA at 209-754- 6448.