Update: Big Rig Rollover Crash Halting Traffic In Tuolumne County

Overturned semi that spilled its load of lumber on O'Byrnes Ferry Road View Photos

Update at 2 p.m.: First responders remain on the scene of a semi-truck that overturned on O’Byrnes Ferry Road at the Old O’Byrnes Ferry Road intersection east of the Tulloch Bridge in Tuolumne County. The truck spilled its load of lumber, shutting down the roadway. The CHP reports that gas is leaking from the truck and county environmental health officials have been called to the scene to deal with the spill. Their eta is an hour, which means the roadway will remain closed for at least that long. Further details regarding the crash can be viewed below.

Original post at 1:45 p.m.: Jamestown, CA — Emergency crews are on the scene of a big rig truck that has overturned spilling its load of lumber onto O’Brynes Ferry Road closing a section of it down.

The crash site is at the Old O’Brynes Ferry Road intersection on a curve. The CHP reports the roadway has been shut down just before that intersection and at the Tulloch Bridge with officers turning traffic around. An ambulance has been called to the scene as the CHP is reporting injuries to the driver of the truck, but there is no word on his condition. We will update the situation as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.