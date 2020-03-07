Frogtown Is Taking Precautions Against Coronavirus To Ward Off Possible Cancellation

Angels Camp, CA — Calaveras County Fairground officials report that currently due to the coronavirus no decision has been made regarding whether the popular fair and Jumping Frog Jubilee will go on as scheduled.

With the virus impacting the county as several residents are still awaiting testing results for the virus, as reported here, Frogtown officials are staying in close contact with the state. As the fairgrounds are a major event facility, they are monitoring and reviewing information related to flu season and COVID-19.

While there are already sanitary stations in place on the fairground, Frogtown is taking some extra precautions to further protect event guests that are provided below.

Adding additional handwashing stations.

Making alcohol hand sanitizers available at select locations.

Posting signage encouraging employees and patrons to wash their hands.

Enhancing the janitorial cleaning schedule for select facilities where appropriate.

Encouraging persons who feel unwell (i.e. fever, cough, respiratory problems) to stay home (employees and event patrons.)

If action needs to be taken, fairground officials say they will be communicating state recommendations to renters. To date, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) is the leading guide to which all local and state health authorities have been directed, which is what fairground officials say they will be following. They issued this statement: “It is the intent of the Board and Staff to make our events the best they can be which includes being informed, educated and taking the necessary steps to enhance public safety.”

With no coronavirus cases in Tuolumne County, Mother Lode Fairground CEO Kenneth Alstott says there has been no discussion by the board regarding canceling events. However, he says that could always change, depending on the potential spread of the virus. Alstott adds that they have taken measures to reduce the risk, citing, “This weekend during Celtic Faire we are disinfecting twice a day and asking any volunteers or staff who are sick not to attend.”