Update: Escaped Debris Burn In Tuolumne County

Update at 4:10 p.m.: Fire crews have contained an escaped debris burn in the Twain Harte area of Tuolumne County. Cal Fire reports the fire is about a quarter to one acre in size and no structures were threatened. Crews will remain on scene for the next hour mopping up.

Update at 3:45 p.m.: CAL Fire reports that the forward rate of spread has been stopped on an escaped debris burn in the Twain Harte area along the 19100 block of King Arthur South Way near Robin Hood Drive, which is off of Tuolumne Road North.

Original post at 3:30 p.m.: Twain Harte, CA — Firefighters are on the scene of an escaped debris burn in the Twain Harte area South of Highway 108.

CAL Fire reports that the flames are burning along the 19100 block of King Arthur South Way near Robin Hood Drive, which is off of Tuolumne Road North. There is no word on the size of the fire or whether any structures are threatened. An update will be provided as soon as new details come into the newsroom.

19100 block of King Arthur South Way, Twain Harte area loading map - please wait...

Map could not be loaded - please enable Javascript!

→ more information