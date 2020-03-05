Tree Work Traffic Delays In Calaveras County

Emergency Tree Removal Project View Photos

Mountain Ranch, CA – Travelers can expect over 10-minute delays as pilot cars will be used to get around tree work along a section of Mountain Ranch Road.

Calaveras County Department of Public Works reports it is implementing an Emergency Tree Removal Project on Mountain Ranch Road in Mountain Ranch on Friday, March 6th. However, exactly what the emergency work entails and how many trees are involved was not detailed. Road officials are advising motorists that there will be one-lane traffic controls on Mountain Ranch Road.

The section of roadway where the tree work is being done is between Sun Road and Rodesino Road in the 8900 block of Mountain Ranch Road, as shown in the map below. The hours of operation are from 8 a.m. for set up and then beginning at 9 a.m. a pilot car will escort traffic through the work zone until 4:30 p.m. During that period traffic delays could be up to 15 minutes.

Drivers are asked to slow down near workers and equipment in the cone zones. Questions regarding tree removal can be directed to the department by calling (209) 754-6401.