Avoid The Voting Rush On Primary Election Day

Voting sign directing the public where to vote at polling site in Tuolumne County View Photo

Sonora, CA — Tuolumne County Election officials are encouraging voters to beat the rush on Primary Election Day Tuesday and head to a voting center this weekend.

The final two centers, the Groveland Library and the Twain Harte Bible Church will open on Saturday. With all five voting centers to be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. until election day. The time is expanded on that day as Tuolumne County Clerk and Auditor-Controller Debi Bautista details, “Tuesday all of those vote centers will be open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m.” She urges, “If you want to avoid the rush of election day, come vote at one of the vote centers this weekend.”

Those who still have a vote by mail ballot and want to personally deliver it election officials have two options: bring it to one of the five centers or the four drop boxes located throughout the county. Click here for all locations. For Calaveras here.

Bautista notes that they are receiving many ballots via the drop off boxes and in total, “We’re actually doing really well. We have almost 12,000 of the vote by mail ballots. That is about 600 ballots more than on the same period of time for the November 18 [2018] election.”

A final option is to send it through the mail, but the postmark date must by 8 p.m. on March 3rd, election day.