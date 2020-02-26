Sunny
69.1 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Update: Three-Vehicle Pile-Up In Sonora

Sponsored by:
By Tracey Petersen
Sonora Police vehicles

Sonora Police vehicles

Photo Icon View Photo

Update at 5:25 p.m.: Sonora Police report that South Washington Street has reopened to traffic. A three-vehicle pile-up blocked the roadway on the northside of the Highway 108 and Lime Kiln Road intersection for about 10 minutes until emergency responders were able to move the involved vehicles off to the shoulder of the roadway.

Original post at 3:15 p.m.: Sonora, CA — Emergency crews are on the scene of a three-vehicle pile-up on South Washington on the northside of the Highway 108 and Lime Kiln Road intersection on the north side.

The wreckage along with emergency vehicles are blocking the roadway. Sonora Police are asking that motorists avoid the area. Minor injuries are reported in the crash.

loading map - please wait...

South Washington Street north of the Highway 108 and Lime Kiln Road intersection, Sonora, CA 37.970225, -120.378236 Highway 108, Sonora, CA, United States (Directions)

    Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

    Popular Pages

    • Local News
    • Fire Info
    • Weather
    • Dining Guide
    • Classifieds
    • Events
    • Movies
    • Tourism
    • Polls
    • Traffic
    • Media
    • Real Estate
    Terms of Service Privacy Policy
    © Copyright 2000-2020 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
    Feedback

     