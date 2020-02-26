$5 Debt Led To Teen Stabbing In Jamestown

Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office Logo View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office reports that a teen juvenile faces charges of attempted murder and making criminal threats.

Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Nicco Sandelin reports that the alleged crime occurred around 5pm on Tuesday at a residence on 6th Avenue in Jamestown.

Deputy Sandelin says, “Upon arrival deputies learned an altercation started between two teen juveniles over one owing the other $5.00. The altercation became physical and ended with one juvenile stabbing the other juvenile in the torso with a pocket-knife.”

The victim was treated at the scene by arriving first responders and then taken to Adventist Health Sonora. The victim suffered “moderate injuries” and has since been released from the hospital.

The stabbing suspect was arrested and taken to the Juvenile Detention Facility. No additional information is immediately available.