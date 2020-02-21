Driver Flown From Major Injury Crash On HWY 108

Twain Harte, CA – While traveling eastbound Thursday afternoon on Highway 108 near the lower Twain Harte entrance, a CHP officer using radar clocked an oncoming vehicle at 112 mph and made a U-turn.

The vehicle was a 2003 Subaru Outback that was being driven by, 26-year-old Jarrett James Bravo of Twain Harte. As the officer attempted to catch up to the car and just before Soulsbyville Road, Sonora Unit CHP spokesperson officer Steve Machado relays, “He noticed a large cloud of dust ahead of him. The officer immediately recognized that Bravo lost control of his vehicle and it overturned multiple times. Bravo was able to remove himself from the vehicle and was contacted on the right-hand shoulder by the officer.”

Bravo, who was wearing his seatbelt, sustained major injuries in the collision and was taken via air ambulance to Memorial Medical Center in Modesto for treatment. Neither drugs nor alcohol is suspected in the crash, which remains under investigation. Machado adds that Bravo will likely be cited for speeding and reckless driving.