Sunny
70.9 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Driver Flown From Major Injury Crash On HWY 108

Sponsored by:
By Tracey Petersen
CHP-Sonora-Unit-logo

CHP-Sonora-Unit-logo

Photo Icon View Photo

Twain Harte, CA – While traveling eastbound Thursday afternoon on Highway 108 near the lower Twain Harte entrance, a CHP officer using radar clocked an oncoming vehicle at 112 mph and made a U-turn.

The vehicle was a 2003 Subaru Outback that was being driven by, 26-year-old Jarrett James Bravo of Twain Harte. As the officer attempted to catch up to the car and just before Soulsbyville Road, Sonora Unit CHP spokesperson officer Steve Machado relays, “He noticed a large cloud of dust ahead of him. The officer immediately recognized that Bravo lost control of his vehicle and it overturned multiple times. Bravo was able to remove himself from the vehicle and was contacted on the right-hand shoulder by the officer.”

Bravo, who was wearing his seatbelt, sustained major injuries in the collision and was taken via air ambulance to Memorial Medical Center in Modesto for treatment. Neither drugs nor alcohol is suspected in the crash, which remains under investigation. Machado adds that Bravo will likely be cited for speeding and reckless driving.

Get directionsOpen standalone map in fullscreen modeExport as GeoJSONExport as GeoRSSExport as ARML for Wikitude Augmented-Reality browser
HWY 108 near Soulsbyville Road

loading map - please wait...

HWY 108 near Soulsbyville Road 38.003014, -120.260210 (Directions)

    Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

    Popular Pages

    • Local News
    • Fire Info
    • Weather
    • Dining Guide
    • Classifieds
    • Events
    • Movies
    • Tourism
    • Polls
    • Traffic
    • Media
    • Real Estate
    Terms of Service Privacy Policy
    © Copyright 2000-2020 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
    Feedback

     