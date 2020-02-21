The TRU HOPE Summit For Tuolumne County Students

The TRÜ HOPE Summit – Mountain Edition will arrive in Tuolumne County on April 29th, 2020.

Ron Roberson, who is helping to bring the Summit to the Mother Lode Fairgrounds, was Friday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”.

A small committee of organizations and individuals, including Sonora Area Foundation, the Summerville Bears Quarterback Club, Tuolumne County Superintendent of Schools, Gabe Wingo, Principal of Twain Harte Elementary School, and Roberson are heading up an effort to bring the TRÜ HOPE Summit – Mountain Edition to the middle and high school students of Tuolumne County.

This program has been successfully offered for five consecutive years by Stockton Unified School District with support from the San Joaquin County Office of Education. Stockton program sponsors include United Way, University of the Pacific, San Joaquin Delta College, Stockton Area Chamber of Commerce, Port of Stockton and Donaghy Sales. This event has been a very successful example of a public-private partnership to benefit Stockton area students.

The TRÜ HOPE Summit – Mountain Edition will take place in the John Muir Building at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds.

The program is a high-energy music filled two-hour performance featuring an all-star cast of professional recording artists, story tellers, artists, poets, extreme and mainstream athletes, American Ninja Warriors, and Hollywood stunt men and women. Each incredibly talented performer is also a beacon of inspiration who will openly share their personal journey and how they used science of HOPE to help them overcome challenges early in their lives such as depression, addiction, abuse, sexual assault, and generational poverty. While each performer has a different story, the underlying message is clear: Your future can be better than your past, but understand you have a role in making it that way.

Anyone is welcome to watch a video of what TRÜ HOPE is about, at www.truhopesummit.com.

All of the funds needed to bring the program to Tuolumne County are being raised via sponsorship and donations from generous community members and organizations.

If you have any questions, please contact Roberson at 209-743-0021.

The “Newsmaker of the Day” is heard every weekday morning at 6:45, 7:45 and 8:45 on AM 1450 and FM 102.7 KVML.