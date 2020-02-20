Voting Centers To Open Soon In Tuolumne County

Voting sign directing the public where to vote at polling site in Tuolumne County View Photo

Sonora, CA — As part of the transition to the Voter’s Choice model there will no longer be the traditional polling sites on Election Day in Tuolumne County.

Ballots were mailed to all voters earlier this month, and at this point, you can vote via mail, or stop by the main election’s office at 2 South Green Street. Opportunities to vote will expand this Saturday when “Vote Centers” will open at the Tuolumne Memorial Hall and at Wilson Realty in Jamestown. All registered voters in the county will be able to vote in person at those locations. The centers will be open from 8:30am until 4:30pm. Additional vote centers will open a week later (February 29) at the Groveland Library and the Twain Harte Bible Church. Click here for more information about the times and locations.

For information about voting in Calaveras County, click here.

The primary election is March 3. Tuolumne County Clerk and Auditor Controller Debi Bautista recently explained the changes on Mother Lode Views. Click here to find the archived show.