Local High School Basketball Teams Competing In Playoffs

Sonora, CA — The high school basketball postseason is underway and three teams are moving onto the second round.

The boys and girls varsity teams from both Sonora and Calaveras high schools all qualified for the playoffs this year.

The Sonora High girls, however, fell in round one of the CIF Sac Joaquin Division IV playoffs on Tuesday. The 13th seeded Wildcats lost a hard-fought battle to fourth-seeded Livingston, 38-27. The 3rd seeded Calaveras High girls defeated 14th seeded Liberty Ranch on Tuesday and will now face 6th seeded Ripon this evening at 7pm in San Andreas. The winner will move on to face either El Dorado or Highlands on Monday. Click here to view the bracket.

The Sonora High Boys, after going undefeated in league play, are the top seed in the CIF Sac Joaquin Division IV section. The Wildcats defeated 17th seeded Riverbank last night, 63-45, and will now face 9th seeded West Campus of Sacramento, this Friday, at 7pm, at Sonora High. 5th seeded Calaveras High beat 12th seeded Hilmar last night and will now face 4th seeded El Dorado at 7pm on Friday in Placerville. Click here to view the full bracket.