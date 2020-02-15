Three Injured In Tuolumne House Fire

House fire on Willow Avenue in Tuolumne View Photos

Tuolumne, CA — Three people had to be rescued from a house fire in Tuolumne last night.

CAL Fire dispatch reports that a neighbor had to break a window in the home on Willow Street near Main Street to get them out. All three were injured and one of the people had to be flown to U.C. Davis for treatment. CAL Fire relays the house was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived on the scene at around 10:20 p.m. on Friday. Crews remained on the scene until about 1 a.m. and what sparked the fire is under investigation.