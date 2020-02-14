Sunny
63.7 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

McClintock Will Give Opinions On Issues Up For Debate In DC

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Tom McClintock

Tom McClintock

Photo Icon View Photo

Sonora, CA — This weekend is a chance to hear an update from the Mother Lode’s Republican Congressman Tom McClintock.

He will be the guest on the Mother Lode Views radio program. He will weigh in about proposals in the President’s recent State of the Union Address, talk about the newly released federal budget and reflect on the impeachment trial. McClintock will also highlight fire resiliency legislation, efforts to curb water diversions from reservoirs, bills related to healthcare, his thoughts on the long-term health of the economy and other pertinent topics.

McClintock’s District Four covers much of the Sierra Nevada region including all of Tuolumne and Calaveras counties.

    Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

    Popular Pages

    • Local News
    • Fire Info
    • Weather
    • Dining Guide
    • Classifieds
    • Events
    • Movies
    • Tourism
    • Polls
    • Traffic
    • Media
    • Real Estate
    Terms of Service Privacy Policy
    © Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
    Feedback

     