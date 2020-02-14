McClintock Will Give Opinions On Issues Up For Debate In DC

Sonora, CA — This weekend is a chance to hear an update from the Mother Lode’s Republican Congressman Tom McClintock.

He will be the guest on the Mother Lode Views radio program. He will weigh in about proposals in the President’s recent State of the Union Address, talk about the newly released federal budget and reflect on the impeachment trial. McClintock will also highlight fire resiliency legislation, efforts to curb water diversions from reservoirs, bills related to healthcare, his thoughts on the long-term health of the economy and other pertinent topics.

McClintock’s District Four covers much of the Sierra Nevada region including all of Tuolumne and Calaveras counties.