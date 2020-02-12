Sonora, CA — Firefighter will remain on the scene of a house fire in Standard, off Mono Way, mopping up for several hours this evening.

When crews arrived at the residence in the 15200 block of Cavaleri Road just after 6 p.m., flames could be seen in the attic of the home. CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore tells Clarke Broadcasting that firefighters were able to knock down those flames in about 10 minutes while containing them to the attic.

Three occupants escaped the fire unharmed but were displaced by it and the Red Cross has been called in to assist them. Kilgore did not have any details regarding the damage to the home and advises that what sparked the blaze remains under investigation.

Units on the scene battling the fire included Tuolumne County and Sonora fire departments.