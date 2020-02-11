Sunny
Update:Traffic Alert: Crash Blocks Section Of Hwy 108 In Sonora

By Tracey Petersen
Update at 4:20 p.m.: Highway 108 has completely reopened to traffic after a two-vehicle crash near West Stockton Street blocked both lanes for about 20 minutes. The CHP reports minor injuries in this collision. Additional details on the crash are below.

Update at 3:55 p.m.: The CHP reports that one lane of Highway 108 has reopened after it was completely shut down after a two-vehicle collision near West Stockton Street. Officers continue to direct one-way traffic while a tow crew is working to remove the wreckage from the roadway. Further details on the collision can be viewed below.

Original post at 3:30 p.m.: Sonora, CA — A two-vehicle crash has shut down a section of Highway 108 in Sonora. Motorists are being turned around in both directions.

The CHP reports that a Jeep and a Land Rover collided just before the turn lane heading onto West Stockton Street in the westbound lane. The wreckage is blocking both lanes. An ambulance has been called to the scene, but currently, there are no details on injuries. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.

HWY 108 near Stockton Road in Sonora

HWY 108 near Stockton Road in Sonora 37.965250, -120.393235 (Directions)

