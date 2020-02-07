Sunny
Temporary Closure Slated For Hwy 108 at Mono Way

By Tori James
Sonora, CA — A generally busy segment of Highway 108 will briefly experience a day-time closure over the weekend for paving repairs.

Caltrans officials say that on Sunday morning from 8 until 10 a.m. westbound Highway 108 at Mono Way will not be accessible to traffic due to the scheduled pavement work. The closure includes the on-ramp from Mono Way to westbound Highway 108.

They add that motorists should plan for delays of up to ten minutes while detouring around the cone zone.

