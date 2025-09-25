6.2-magnitude earthquake hits northwest Venezuela

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — A 6.2-magnitude earthquake jolted northwest Venezuela on Wednesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The agency said the epicenter was 15 miles (24 kilometers) east-northeast of the community of Mene Grande in Zulia state, more than 370 miles (600 kilometers) west of the capital, Caracas.

Venezuela’s government did not immediately release information on the earthquake, which the U.S. agency said had a depth of 5 miles (7.8 kilometers).

People felt the earthquake in several states, and in neighboring Colombia. Many evacuated residential and office buildings in areas near the border. No damages were immediately reported in either country.

Mene Grande is on the eastern coast of Lake Maracaibo, an important area for the country’s oil industry. Venezuela has the world’s largest proven oil reserves.

State-owned television did not interrupt its programming during or after the earthquake, including a science-focused segment led by President Nicolás Maduro.