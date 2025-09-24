Private jet crashes at Venezuela’s main airport, injuring two people

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — A private passenger jet crashed Wednesday as it departed from Venezuela’s main airport outside Caracas, injuring at least two people, the country’s aviation agency said.

The two people were rescued from the aircraft and were in stable condition after receiving medical attention, Venezuela’s National Institute of Civil Aeronautics said on its Instagram account. The agency identified them as “passengers,” and did not say whether other people were on board.

The agency said the Learjet 55 was departing from Simón Bolívar International Airport when it “crashed to the ground.”

“Search and rescue protocols were activated, resulting in the rescue of two passengers alive,” the agency said.

Videos on social media showed heavy smoke coming from the airport’s tarmac.

Tracking site flightradar24 showed that the jet had traveled this past month within Venezuela, as well as in Panama and Cuba.