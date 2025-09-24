Clear
Solari’s late goal advances Racing Club to Copa Libertadores semifinals

By AP News
Argentina Copa Libertadores

AVELLANEDA, Argentina (AP) — Striker Santiago Solari scored a goal late in the second half on Tuesday and Racing Club defeated Velez Sarsfield 1-0 to advance to its first Copa Libertadores semifinal since 1997.

The 27-year-old Solari scored the game winner in the 82nd minute for la Academia.

The Argentines will play against the winner of the series between Brazil’s Flamengo and Estudiantes La Plata from Argentina.

The Brazilians, a three-time Copa Libertadores champion has a 2-1 lead over Estudiantes and the second leg will be played next Thursday, when Ecuador’s LDU will try to hold its 2-0 lead over Brazil’s Sao Paulo.

On Wednesday, Brazil’s Palmeiras will host Argentina’s River Plate after winning 2-1 away in the first leg of that series.

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

